Three Revenue Camps Held; Over 350 Cases Resolved In Indore | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration organised three special revenue public welfare camps at the Revenue Inspector Circle level on Friday. Under the guidance of Collector Shivam Verma, the camps are providing revenue services to villagers within their own villages and ensuring the resolution of long-pending cases on a priority basis.

As part of this initiative, special revenue public welfare camps were organised at Bank village (Malharganj tehsil), Dharampuri village (Sanwer tehsil), and Mhow.

A large number of villagers presented their issues at these camps. Many cases were resolved on the spot, while necessary processes were initiated for the speedy resolution of the remaining matters.

Approximately 375 revenue cases involving mutation, land partition, demarcation, access-road disputes and the correction of errors in records were resolved swiftly and in a time-bound manner.

Cases that had remained pending for a long time due to various reasons were also resolved on priority. Officials were instructed to ensure the resolution of every eligible case within the prescribed timeframe so that citizens do not have to make unnecessary rounds of government offices.