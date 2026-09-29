Three Patients To A Bed At Indore’s MTH As Overcrowding Strains Maternity Wards | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Poor infrastructure and overcrowding at Maharaja Tukojirao Hospital (MTH) have raised concerns over conditions in its maternity wards, with pregnant women and new mothers reportedly struggling for space and basic facilities.

A recent ground report from the hospital found three patients sharing a bed in some cases, while others were reportedly forced to sleep on the floor.

The shortage of space was particularly evident in the maternity wards, where women undergoing treatment were accommodated in crowded rooms. Newborns and attendants also added to the congestion.

Sanitation was another concern, with grimy corners, blood stains and overflowing drains reported in parts of the hospital.

Toilets were found in poor condition, with urine and waste accumulating on the floor. The drainage system has reportedly remained inadequate despite the hospital's expansion.

According to the report, the hospital now has around 400 beds, while its drainage infrastructure was originally designed for a 60-bed facility. The increased patient load, along with the use of toilets by attendants, has further strained the system.

The hospital began with around 65 beds and was later expanded to nearly 400.

However, the report suggests that basic infrastructure, including sanitation, drainage and ward space, has not kept pace with the increase in capacity, affecting patients and their families.