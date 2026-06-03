Three More Suspects Arrested In Temple Theft Case In Indore; Stolen Valuables Worth Over ₹13 Lakh Recovered | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police arrested three more suspects in connection with a theft at Shri Digambar Jain Navgrah Jinalaya in the Greater Baba temple complex in the Aerodrome area, police said on Tuesday. With these arrests, the total number of suspects arrested in the case has reached seven.

According to police, four people were arrested in connection with the temple theft a few days ago and part of the stolen property was recovered. Acting on a tip-off, a police team intercepted three of their aides on Dhar Road on Monday.

The men allegedly tried to flee on a motorcycle but fell while speeding towards the Super Corridor service road. During questioning, they allegedly admitted their involvement in the temple theft and were found carrying stolen silver and ashtadhatu items.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Lakhan Makwana, Deepak and Rambabu Yadav. Police said the suspects are habitual offenders with criminal records related to theft, robbery and housebreaking in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Haryana and West Bengal.

Police recovered two ashtadhatu idols, an ashtadhatu plate weighing about 15 kg, silver idols, a silver kalash, silver bowls, silver plates, silver pipes, tools allegedly used in the crime and a motorcycle.

The value of the items recovered from the three suspects is estimated at Rs 9.15 lakh. Along with the recovery made from the four suspects arrested earlier, police have recovered stolen valuables worth about Rs 13.15 lakh.

The investigation was carried out by the Aerodrome police station staff with assistance from the Crime Branch, Cyber Cell and Fingerprint Unit.