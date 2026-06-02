Civic Body Forms Zone-Wise Teams To Oversee Monsoon Preparedness In Indore

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Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of the monsoon season, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has constituted special zone-wise teams to monitor drain cleaning, water drainage, flood management and road maintenance works across the city.

The move aims to ensure timely completion of pre-monsoon preparations and minimise disruption during heavy rainfall.

Acting on the directions of municipal commissioner Kshitij Singhal, the civic body has issued orders for the formation of dedicated teams in all municipal zones to oversee and implement monsoon preparedness measures.

Under the arrangement, the respective zonal officer will head each team, while the regional health officer will serve as deputy team leader. Assistant engineers and sub-engineers have been appointed as team members.

The teams have been tasked with ensuring that all pre-monsoon works in their jurisdictions are completed within the stipulated timeframe and are regularly monitored.

Singhal said priority will be given to the cleaning of major drains, smaller drainage channels and chambers across the city before the onset of the monsoon.

Desilting operations will be carried out to improve water flow, while special attention will be paid to drainage chambers located on major roads that facilitate rainwater discharge.

The civic body will also inspect and clean culverts, stormwater pipelines and the drainage network to prevent waterlogging during heavy rains.

The commissioner has directed officials to identify low-lying and flood-prone areas where excessive rainfall could lead to inundation. Necessary arrangements for rapid water evacuation will be made in advance.

Authorities have also been instructed to identify safe shelters and temporary accommodation sites for residents who may need to be relocated during emergencies.

To address potential damage to roads during the rainy season, officials have been asked to review road maintenance and repair plans and undertake corrective measures at vulnerable locations before the monsoon arrives.