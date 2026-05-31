Student Kills Self After Bike Seized For Drunk Driving In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A student living in a hostel under the Bhanwarkuan police station area committed suicide by hanging himself. According to his family, the police had seized his motorcycle two days earlier during a check on drunk driving, which had left him under severe mental stress.

According to the police, the hostel operator, Siddhartha, reported the incident on Saturday night.

The deceased, identified as Raju Ninama, had been living in a room on the second floor of the hostel for the past month. Along with his studies, Raju worked as a bike rider for Rapido to earn a living.

His room had been locked from the inside for the last three days. On Saturday, when fellow students called out to him and received no response, suspicions arose.

The hostel operator immediately had the door broken open, only to find Raju's body hanging from the ceiling fan.

Upon receiving the information, the police and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team examined the room. No suicide note was found in the room.

Driven to extremity by fear and financial stress

The deceased's brother, Shubham, revealed that on the night of May 27, the police had seized Raju's bike during a routine check for drunk driving.

Raju relied heavily on the vehicle to cover his daily expenses by working as a Rapido rider alongside his studies.

"He was likely deeply distressed after his bike was seized. Out of fear of social stigma or embarrassment, he couldn't bring himself to tell the family about it.

He took this extreme step due to immense mental anxiety. The motorcycle remains parked at the police station," Shubham said.