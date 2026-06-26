Three Minors Injured In Knife Attack During Muharram Procession In Indore | Representative

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three minor brothers were injured in a knife attack after a dispute during a Muharram procession in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Thursday night.

The incident happened in the Sarafa police station area on Thursday night in Indore.

According to the police, 17-year-old Nizamuddin, a resident of Jinsi, lodged a complaint stating that he was participating in the Muharram procession moving from Jinsi Haat Maidan along with his brothers, Faizan and 15-year-old Haider Ali.

During the procession, he was jostled by the accused, Ayan. It is alleged that Ayan began hurling verbal abuse over this incident. When Nizamuddin objected, Ayan assaulted him.

When his two brothers stepped in to intervene, Ayan and his associate, Ali, attacked them as well.

Stab attempt on the chest

According to the complaint, the accused, Ayan, pulled out a knife and attempted to stab Nizamuddin in the chest.

While trying to defend himself, Nizamuddin was struck on his left hand. Meanwhile, when Haider Ali tried to grab the knife, he too was attacked, sustaining an injury to his hand.

During the scuffle, the accused Ali stabbed Faizan, causing severe injuries to his fingers.

Following the incident, the three injured youths were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The police have registered an FIR against Ayan, Ali, and their accomplices under various charges, including attempted murder, and have launched a search for the accused.

The police have registered cases at the respective police stations. The criminal records of the accused caught with weapons are also being scrutinized.`