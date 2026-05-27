Three Minor Boys Stab 22-Year-Old Youth And His Cousins After Drinking Row In Indore | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 22-year-old youth and his cousin were stabbed by three minor boys in the Azad Nagar area late on Monday night. The attack was reportedly triggered after the suspects became enraged over the victims' consuming alcohol with one of their fathers.

According to police, complainant Ajay Bachhania, a resident of Nemawar Road, was sleeping inside the Adarsh Sole Tex Company premises with his cousin, Chandu.

Around midnight, the prime suspect, whose father works at the same company, arrived at the spot along with two minor accomplices.

The trio allegedly began abusing the duo for drinking liquor with the suspect’s father. When Chandu objected, the prime suspect allegedly took out a knife attached to a key ring and stabbed him in the abdomen.

As Ajay rushed to intervene, the other two suspects allegedly caught hold of him. The prime suspect then allegedly stabbed Ajay in the head and left shoulder. While fleeing, the suspects allegedly threatened the victims with dire consequences if they again consumed liquor with the father.

Azad Nagar police station-in-charge Lokesh Singh Bhadoriya said all three suspects are minors. Police have registered a case against them under Sections 118(1), 115(2), 296(b), 351(3) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).