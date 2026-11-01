Three Killed, Two Critically Injured After Maruti Eeco Car Loses Control And Overturns Near Tarapur In MP's Dhar | FP photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Three people were killed and two seriously injured after a Maruti Eeco car went out of control, left the road and overturned near a gravel quarry at Tarapur on the Dharampuri-Mandu road on Sunday.

The car was travelling from Dharampuri towards Mandu when the driver allegedly lost control near Tarapur. Three occupants died on the spot, while two others sustained serious injuries.

Dharampuri police reached the spot after being informed and, with the help of residents, carried out rescue operations. The injured were taken to the government hospital in Dhamnod, where their treatment is continuing. Their condition was reported to be critical.

The bodies of the deceased were sent to Dharampuri Hospital for necessary legal formalities.

Police identified the deceased as Vicky, Bhuresingh and Gautam. All three were residents of Mandu.

A crowd gathered at the accident site and residents assisted police in rescuing the injured.

Police have registered a case and begun an investigation into the cause of the accident and the circumstances in which the driver lost control of the vehicle.