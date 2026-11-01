Indore Road Accident: 2 Finance Company Branch Managers Killed After Speeding Crane Rams Motorcycle Near Navda Panth Bridge, Driver Flees | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two employees of a finance company were killed after a speeding crane rammed into their motorcycle near Navda Panth Bridge under Chandan Nagar police station limits on Friday night. The accident occurred around 9 pm when the victims were waiting on the road for their colleagues who were travelling from Jhabua to Indore to attend a meeting.

According to the police, the deceased were identified as Rohit Meena (28), a resident of Shujalpur in Shajapur district, and Naushad (30), a resident of Karai in Shajapur district. Both were working as branch managers at a finance company.

They were travelling from Jhabua to Indore with two of their colleagues on two separate motorcycles to attend a meeting. During the journey, the two motorcycles got separated. The two men travelling ahead stopped their bike along the way to wait for their colleagues.

Meanwhile, a speeding crane rammed into their motorcycle from behind. Eyewitnesses said that the crane driver apparently failed to notice them due to darkness and dragged the motorcycle and its occupants for a few feet before stopping after hearing people shouting.

Their colleagues, who arrived at the spot barely five minutes later, were shocked to find the two men lying in a pool of blood. With the help of passers-by, they rushed the victims to the hospital. However, Rohit had died at the spot, while Naushad succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

The police began a probe; efforts are underway to trace the crane driver, who fled after the accident.