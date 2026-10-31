Indore LeadHer Conclave 2026 Celebrates Women’s Courage, Health And Leadership, Inspires Entrepreneurs To Embrace Change And Break Barriers | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Industry leaders and top administrators celebrated women's courage, health and leadership at LeadHer Conclave 2026, held in the city on Friday. The event encouraged women to believe in their potential, embrace change and chart their own paths with confidence and purpose.

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), in association with the Indian Women Network (IWN) and Young Indians (Yi), organised the conclave, bringing together women leaders, entrepreneurs, professionals and young achievers. Sudhir Kochar, deputy secretary at the Chief Minister's Office in Bhopal, was also present.

Themed 'Be You', the conclave focused on individuality, confident decision-making and pursuing aspirations while balancing personal, professional and societal expectations.

Guest of honour Dr Swati Mujumdar, principal director of Symbiosis Open Education Society, spoke about education, skill development and opportunities for women in the changing world of work and entrepreneurship.

A session titled 'Be Healthy - The Woman Within' focused on women's health, preventive care and well-being.

The fireside chat featured senior interventional cardiologist Dr Sarita Rao and Sheena Chawla, Amway business owner and certified health and wellness professional. It was moderated by Dr Shruti Maru, founder and head of Neovision Eye Hospital and Research Centre.

Another session, 'Be the Change - Women, Business and Legacy', explored women's growing participation in family businesses and entrepreneurship.

Discussions highlighted their contributions to established enterprises, new ventures and leadership roles while navigating generational perspectives and building their own legacies.