Three Killed As Tazia Touches Power Line In Ratlam | FP photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Three youths were killed and up to 10 others were injured after a Muharram Tazia came in contact with an 11 kV high-tension power line in Hatnara village under Piploda police station limits on Thursday night.

The victims were identified as Rashid Khan, Saddu Hussain and Arbaz Khan.

The accident occurred when the Tazia being carried in the procession reportedly brushed against the overhead power line, sending electric current through the structure and those carrying it.

The incident triggered panic among hundreds of devotees participating in the procession.

The injured, many with severe burn injuries, were rushed to nearby hospitals, including Ratlam Medical College. Doctors said three patients admitted to the medical college are now out of immediate danger.

Police and district administration officials reached the spot soon after the incident. ASP Vivek Kumar Lal said the matter is under investigation.

Collector Misha Singh and City SDM Tarun Jain visited Ratlam Medical College to review the condition of the injured.

Villagers alleged that in previous years the electricity department temporarily disconnected the high-tension line and deployed staff during the Muharram procession, but no such precaution was taken this year.

They also claimed the 11 kV line hangs unusually low over the village, posing a constant danger.

Taking action over alleged negligence, the administration removed electricity workers Samrath Makwana and Gobilal from service, while Ghanshyam Gir, who was on duty at the Hatnara Grievance Redressal Centre during the procession, was suspended.

Police have launched an investigation to determine the circumstances leading to the tragedy, while the village has demanded accountability and permanent measures to prevent such incidents in future.