Three-Day Sanskar Shala Highlights Importance Of Brahmanatva Values In Indore

Three-Day Sanskar Shala Highlights Importance Of Brahmanatva Values | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A three-day Sanskar Shala organised by the Shri Gurjar Gaud Brahmin community concluded with a focus on values, spirituality, discipline and cultural teachings.

The programme began with the worship of Lord Ganpati and Guru Akshapad Maharishi Gautam, followed by the lighting of the ceremonial lamp.

Key speaker Pandit Deveshwar Joshi from Mandsaur addressed the gathering and said that a Brahmin's identity lies in Brahmanatva, which grows through regular spiritual practices and good deeds.

He highlighted the importance of traditions, Sandhya, Yagyopavit Sanskar, worship and moral values in life.

Programme coordinator Dr Pandit Someshwar Joshi explained the objectives of Sanskar Shala and said such initiatives help strengthen cultural and ethical foundations.

Pandit Deveshwar Joshi also distributed religious books and explained the meaning of important verses. Several community leaders honoured him with a shawl, flowers and a memento.

The event was attended by representatives of various Gurjar Gaud Brahmin organisations.

Participants who attended the three-day session were awarded certificates. The programme was conducted by Kamlesh Tiwari and Jayant Upadhyay.