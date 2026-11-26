Indore (Madhya Pradesh): History enthusiasts and coin collectors will get an opportunity to explore India's rich monetary heritage at a three-day exhibition of old coins and rare currencies scheduled to be held at the Basketball Club on Race Course Road from Nov 27 to 29.

The exhibition will bring together renowned collectors from across the country, who will display rare and historically significant coins and currency notes. It will be inaugurated by Richard Holkar (Shivajirao Holkar II), a senior member of the erstwhile Indore royal family.

Visitors will be able to explore coins dating back thousands of years, covering different periods of Indian history, including the Mauryan and Gupta empires, Mughal era, British India and the Holkar princely state of Indore. Rare gold, silver and copper coins, medals and old currency notes, including those with fancy serial numbers, will be among the major attractions.

The exhibition will also facilitate the buying and selling of old coins and currencies. People possessing old coins or notes can consult experts at the venue to understand their historical significance and estimated value.

Organising committee chairman Lokesh Khabia said the objective was to connect the younger generation with India's cultural and historical heritage. He also cautioned people against online fraud involving fake claims about the value of coins, including Mata Vaishno Devi coins and Rs 5 tractor notes.

The exhibition will remain open from 10 am to 7 pm on all three days. Students, collectors and history enthusiasts have been invited to attend.