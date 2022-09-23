Three-day event to mark Dewas Pride Day; celebrations from September 26 till 28

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Dewas Gaurav Diwas (Pride Day) will be celebrated between September 26 and 28. The administration held a meeting to discuss the various programmes scheduled for the three-day mega event.

Mahaaarti, Sangeet Nisha, grand Chunari Yatra, Kanya Pujan and Kanya Bhoj will be organised as part of the event. The district administration has appealed to citizens to participate in the events in large numbers.

Corporation chairman Ravi Jain and commissioner Vishal Singh Chouhan are meeting all communities to ensure their participation in the event.

In this regard, the meeting of Sindhi Samaj and Valmiki Samaj was held at Sindhi Dharamshala and Harshal Manglik Bhawan.

Chairman Jain, commissioner Chauhan and deputy commissioner (finance) Dr Punit Shukla were welcomed by tying a safa on their heads and garlanding them.

Chairman Jain invited the office-bearers of the society to participate in the Pride Day programme. He said that on September 26, Mahaaarti would be held at the Parade Ground Police Line at 7 pm and a programme of singer Udit Narayan will start at 8 pm.

On September 27, the grand Chunari Yatra will start from ITI Ground at 12 noon, in which chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is expected to participate and on September 28, Kanya Pujan and Kanya Bhoj will be organised at Parade Ground from 12 noon.

The commissioner also appealed to people to put up diyas on their homes and establishments on the first day of Pride Day celebrations.

On this occasion, Sindhi Samaj President Vishnu Talreja, councillor Pinky Nitin Ahuja and Valmiki Samaj chief Ashok Kalyane asked the people of the society to extend all possible cooperation to make Gaurav Diwas a success.

