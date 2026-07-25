Three Convicted To Rigorous Imprisonment For Forging Medical Records In Neemuch | FP Photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A court in Manasa has sentenced three men, including a father and son, to seven years of rigorous imprisonment for preparing and submitting forged medical documents to secure an extension of interim bail.

Second Additional Sessions Judge Ashutosh Yadav delivered the judgment on Saturday, convicting Amarlal Malviya (55) and his son Deepak Malviya (37), both from Bardia village, and Rohit Yadav (33) of Azad Nagar, Bhilwara, Rajasthan. The court also imposed fines under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

According to the prosecution, the Madhya Pradesh High Court had granted Amarlal, an accused in an NDPS Act case, one month of interim bail on medical grounds related to his wife's treatment. Before the bail period ended, he sought an extension, claiming he had suffered an ACL tear and a leg fracture.

He submitted alleged treatment records from a private hospital in Bhilwara, medical certificates, photographs showing his leg in plaster and an affidavit by his son.

The High Court ordered officials to verify the documents, and the inquiry found them to be forged. During the investigation, police alleged that Amarlal and Deepak paid Rs 10,000 to Rohit Yadav, a nursing staff employee at the hospital, to prepare the fake records and help Amarlal avoid returning to jail.

Based on the prosecution's evidence, the court convicted all three of cheating, forgery, using forged documents and criminal conspiracy.