Indore Student Protestors Celebrate, Distribute Sweets After Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pardhan Resigns | VIDEO

Indore Student Protestors Erupt Into Joy, Didtribute Sweets As Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pardhan Resigns | VIDEO |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Soon after the news of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation broke, student protesters in Madhya Pradesh erupted in joy.

A celebratory atmosphere was witnessed at Indore's Tantya Bhil Square, where hundred of students had been protesting for the past 25 days. The protesting students distributed sweets, waved Tricolour high, danced enthusiastically to patriotic songs, and raised slogans hailing student unity.

They termed the Union Education Minister's resignation as the the victory of their long struggle and solidarity.

Visuals of joy surface

Several videos of students celebrating surfaced on social media following Pradhan's resignation.

One video showed students singing patriotic songs to the beats of the tambourine.

Another video showed students raising the slogan, "Inquilab Zindabad."

After this, the protest in Indore was called off.

Cockroaches (Students/ GenZ) Celebrations at Jantar Mantar after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation.



As Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan posts a letter, saying he has sent his Resignation to PM Modi, Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder… pic.twitter.com/969fiXdHC6 — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) July 25, 2026

Delhi's Jantar mantar also saw a historic moment as after Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation.

As Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan posts a letter, saying he has sent his Resignation to PM Modi, Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke says, "We have done it. Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned.. Kaun kheta hai Sarkar me istife nahi hote, hote hain.. Jhuktihai Duniya, Jhukane wale chahiye."