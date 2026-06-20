Three Convicted In Ratlam Triple Murder Case Get Three Life Terms Each | FP photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): The Seventh Additional Sessions Court in Ratlam has sentenced three men to three life terms each for the murder of a family of three at their residence in Rajiv Nagar during Diwali in 2020.

Seventh Additional Sessions Judge Rajesh Namdev convicted Anurag alias Bobby, Golu alias Gaurav and Lala Bhabhor for the murders of Govind Solanki, his wife Sharda Solanki and their daughter Divya Solanki.

The three were found guilty of shooting the family dead at their home on Nov 25, 2020.

According to the prosecution, the convicts chose the night of Chhoti Diwali to carry out the crime so that the sound of gunshots would be masked by firecrackers. The motive was alleged to be robbery of cash and gold ornaments.

The crime came to light the following morning when a tenant discovered the bodies and informed the police.

The court relied on scientific and forensic evidence, including DNA analysis, CCTV footage and forensic reports.

According to the prosecution, DNA matching the victims was found on the convicts' clothes and other recovered articles, while CCTV footage placed them near the crime scene before and after the incident. The three convicts have been in judicial custody since Dec 2, 2020.

The prosecution also stated that the alleged mastermind of the crime, Dilip Deval, was killed during a police encounter while investigators were attempting to arrest him after he allegedly opened fire on the police team.