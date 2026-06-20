17-Year-Old Married Woman Hangs Herself To Death In Indore; Suicide Note Recovered | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 17-year-old married woman hanged herself at her Indore home on Friday; she told her younger brother to leave the house.

When he did not leave, she scolded him and frightened him by brandishing a knife.

The incident happened in the Gandhi Nagar police station area of ​​Indore.

According to the Gandhi Nagar police, the deceased was identified as 17-year-old Anita, wife of Suraj Thakur, a resident of Palakhedi Kankar. She committed suicide by hanging herself at her home on Friday evening.

Upon receiving the information, the police arrived at the scene and began an investigation.

A post-mortem examination of the body is being conducted at the district hospital on Saturday.

According to family members, Anita and her nine-year-old younger brother, Rohan, were present in the house at the time of the incident. It is reported that before taking her own life, Anita asked her younger brother to leave the house.

When he did not leave, she scolded him and frightened him by brandishing a knife. Consequently, Rohan went outside.

Rohan sat outside for a long time, but when Anita did not open the door, he began to cry. Hearing his cries, neighbours gathered at the spot and informed the family. By the time the family arrived, neighbours had already taken Anita down from the noose.

Allegations made by husband and brother-in-law

The deceased's husband, Suraj, and brother-in-law, Arjun, stated that Anita used to communicate with a young man from the village.

The family had learned about the situation at that time. Anita's father had also visited Indore and stayed there for two days.

Suicide note found in blouse

During the investigation, the police recovered a suicide note from Anita's blouse. However, the note bears neither a date nor a signature.

Further action will be taken only after the investigation is complete.