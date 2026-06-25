Three Booked In ₹7.45 Crore Property Fraud Case In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three people, including a woman, were booked on Wednesday for allegedly cheating a man in a property deal worth Rs 7.45 crore in the Palasia area. Police said the complainant paid around Rs 1.90 crore as part of the transaction. Further investigation is underway.

According to Palasia police, the case was registered on a complaint filed by Dilip Wadhwani, a resident of Khatiwala Tank.

The accused have been identified as Shraddha Khandelwal, her husband Puneet Khandelwal and Puneet’s father Balkrishna Khandelwal.

In his complaint, Wadhwani alleged that the accused had agreed to sell a house in Saket Nagar for Rs 7.45 crore.

He claimed they informed him that a loan on the property would be cleared and ownership transferred as per the agreement.

The complainant stated that about Rs 1.90 crore was paid through RTGS transfers and cash.

However, he alleged that the loan was not cleared within the stipulated period and the property registry was not completed. He further claimed that the amount paid was not refunded.

Following a preliminary inquiry and examination of documents submitted by the complainant, police registered an FIR under Section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for cheating to obtain property or money and Section 3(5) for acts committed by multiple persons with a common intention.

Police said the investigation is underway and further action will be taken based on the evidence collected.