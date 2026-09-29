Three Booked For Bus Vandalism After Fatal Rajwada Crash In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Following Sunday afternoon’s fatal accident involving an Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) PM Bus Service vehicle at Rajwada, in which two people were killed, MG Road Police registered a case against three persons for allegedly inciting a mob and vandalising the bus.

Tashil Solanki, a resident of Biyabani and a supervisor at MS Combing Company, lodged the complaint. Based on it, police booked Abhishek alias Raghavendra Singh Thakur, Om Vijay Yadav and Pankaj under Sections 324(5) and 270 of the BNS.

According to Solanki, an angry crowd gathered after the bus hit pedestrians. The accused allegedly provoked the mob and pelted stones at the vehicle, damaging it and shattering its windows. Police are examining CCTV footage to identify others involved.

Police detained the bus driver, Dhanraj Gangle, shortly after the crash and later booked him for culpable homicide not amounting to murder. During interrogation, Gangle claimed the accelerator got stuck, causing him to lose control of the vehicle.

The accident killed Pintu alias Ganesh Tangade and Jitendra Sharma. A third victim, Radheshyam, suffered serious injuries and is undergoing treatment.

Past city bus accidents involving fatalities

August 6, 2026: A speeding city bus killed a 42-year-old man and injured his son near Gumashta Nagar Square in the Dwarkapuri police station area.

April 9, 2026: An IMC tanker driver, 57, was allegedly crushed to death by a city bus in the Azad Nagar police station area.

February 2026: A 45-year-old man died after falling from a moving city bus when the driver allegedly applied the brakes suddenly in the Khajrana area.

November 24, 2025: A speeding city bus killed two boys, aged 17 and 18, near an under-construction bridge at Chokhi Dhani on Khandwa Road in the Simrol area.

December 2024: A café owner was crushed to death by a speeding city bus on Ring Road in the Bhanwarkuan police station area.