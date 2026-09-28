Free Press Society Connect Brings RR Avenue Residents Together For Fun-Filled Housie Evening In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A lively evening of entertainment, devotion and community bonding unfolded at RR Avenue, Indore, as Free Press organised a Housie/Tambola programme for residents during the festive season.

Around 150 residents participated enthusiastically, making the event a vibrant community gathering.

The programme was organised as part of Free Press's ongoing initiative to connect with residential communities through entertainment and meaningful engagement.

RR Avenue committee members Lucky Kautuk and Avadh Shotriya said the society has been promoting environmental consciousness for several years by installing eco-friendly Ganesha idols and completely avoiding Plaster of Paris idols.

Committee members Ayushi Kalra and Girish Agrawal said cultural programmes and community interaction are a regular feature at RR Avenue.

They added that Housie was not merely an entertainment activity but also provided residents an opportunity to come together and spend quality time with one another.

Rupesh Khandelwal and Tarun Nagda conveyed their best wishes for the successful Free Press-RR Avenue Housie programme and extended Ganpati's blessings for peace and prosperity among residents and people of Indore.

Resident and prize winner Sunita Kalra appreciated the Free Press WhatsApp digital edition and School Edition, particularly their easy language, clear presentation and usefulness for school-going children.

She also praised Free Press for its efforts to stay connected with readers and residential communities.

Housie prize winners

1st Line: Geeta Kumawat

2nd Line: Alka Bajaj

3rd Line: Archana Trivedi

Four Corners: Sadhna Saxena

Early Five: Sunita Kalra

Photo Frame: Nidhi Agrawal

Indore: Mona Sukhramani

Bhopal: Shivansh Suri

1st Full House: Uma Mishra

2nd Full House: Bharti Billore