Free Press Society Connect Brings RR Avenue Residents Together For Fun-Filled Housie Evening In Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A lively evening of entertainment, devotion and community bonding unfolded at RR Avenue, Indore, as Free Press organised a Housie/Tambola programme for residents during the festive season.
Around 150 residents participated enthusiastically, making the event a vibrant community gathering.
The programme was organised as part of Free Press's ongoing initiative to connect with residential communities through entertainment and meaningful engagement.
RR Avenue committee members Lucky Kautuk and Avadh Shotriya said the society has been promoting environmental consciousness for several years by installing eco-friendly Ganesha idols and completely avoiding Plaster of Paris idols.
Committee members Ayushi Kalra and Girish Agrawal said cultural programmes and community interaction are a regular feature at RR Avenue.
They added that Housie was not merely an entertainment activity but also provided residents an opportunity to come together and spend quality time with one another.
Rupesh Khandelwal and Tarun Nagda conveyed their best wishes for the successful Free Press-RR Avenue Housie programme and extended Ganpati's blessings for peace and prosperity among residents and people of Indore.
Resident and prize winner Sunita Kalra appreciated the Free Press WhatsApp digital edition and School Edition, particularly their easy language, clear presentation and usefulness for school-going children.
She also praised Free Press for its efforts to stay connected with readers and residential communities.
Housie prize winners
1st Line: Geeta Kumawat
2nd Line: Alka Bajaj
3rd Line: Archana Trivedi
Four Corners: Sadhna Saxena
Early Five: Sunita Kalra
Photo Frame: Nidhi Agrawal
Indore: Mona Sukhramani
Bhopal: Shivansh Suri
1st Full House: Uma Mishra
2nd Full House: Bharti Billore