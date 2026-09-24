Three Arrested For Allegedly Harassing Girls And Posting Reel In MP’s Petlawad | Representative image

Petlawad (Madhya Pradesh): Three youths were arrested under Operation Maryada for allegedly harassing girls travelling along the Bamania-Khawa road and recording the incident on a motorcycle before uploading the video on social media.

The action was taken by Petlawad police after the video went viral.

The incident occurred on Monday during the Teja Dashami festival. Taking cognisance of the video, Jhabua SP Devendra Patidar directed Petlawad police station in-charge Nirbhay Singh Bhuria to identify the youths and the motorcycle seen in the video.

A police team led by Bamania outpost in-charge ASI Lakhan Singh Bhati identified the motorcycle, registered in the name of Devu Gamad of Moicharni village.

Based on investigation and questioning, police arrested Manish Gamad (18), Mahesh Gamad and Kalu Gamad, all residents of Moicharni.

Police said the three admitted to allegedly misbehaving with girls travelling along the road and recording the incident. They were produced before a court, which sent them to jail.

Police said this was Petlawad police's second major action under Operation Maryada.

The campaign monitors social media videos, public places and sensitive areas for incidents involving harassment, stunts, reckless driving and public nuisance.

SP Patidar announced a cash reward for the police team for the action.