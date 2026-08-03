Thousands Join Grand Procession In Indore To Mark Annabhau Sathe's 106th Birth Anniversary | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Thousands of people from the Mang-Matang community participated in a grand procession and felicitation ceremony organised to celebrate the 106th birth anniversary of Lokshahir Annabhau Sathe, creating what organisers described as one of the largest gatherings of the community in the city.

According to organiser Uttam Jadhav, the procession featured colourful tableaux and traditional musical bands, with participants raising slogans highlighting Sathe's ideals of social equality, education and justice.

The rally passed through Machhi Bazaar, Rajwada, Nandlalpura, Chhatribagh and Krishnapura before concluding at Pandrinath Square.

A felicitation ceremony was also held, where meritorious students and individuals who have made notable contributions in various fields were honoured.

Organisers said the event aimed to spread Annabhau Sathe's message of social harmony and empowerment among the younger generation.

Several political and social leaders attended the programme, including BJP leader Swati Kashid, District Congress president Vipin Wankhede, Dr Hemant Hirole, Anandrao Karole, Hariram Chauhan, Monika Solanki, BJP Yuva Morcha city vice-president Amit Paliwal, BJP leader Ishan Porwal and Bhim Army Blue Panther district president Umesh Pehlwan.

A large number of community members participated in the celebrations, making the event one of the biggest commemorations of Annabhau Sathe's birth anniversary in recent years.