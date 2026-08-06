Thousands Attend BK Aarti Didi's Amrit Mahotsav In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The 75th birth anniversary and Amrit Mahotsav of BK Aarti Didi, chief of the Indore Zone of the Brahma Kumaris, was celebrated with spiritual fervour at Shiv Shakti Sarovar Retreat Centre on Nemawar Road.

Thousands of followers, dignitaries, members of the judiciary and administration, and people from different walks of life attended the function.

Former Madhya Pradesh High Court judge Justice BD Rathi described BK Aarti Didi as an embodiment of sacrifice, penance and selfless service, saying her life continues to inspire thousands through spiritual guidance and humanitarian values.

Senior Brahma Kumaris members Dev Bhai, Chetan Bhai and Manoj Bhai from the organisation's international headquarters at Mount Abu, along with senior Rajyogini Usha Didi, participated in the programme.

Usha Didi said BK Aarti Didi's life reflects dedication, simplicity and unwavering commitment to spiritual service.

The event also featured cultural performances, devotional songs and messages from Additional Chief Administrator Munni Didi and Joint Chief Administrator Sudesh Didi, who wished BK Aarti Didi good health and a long life dedicated to global peace and service.

Representatives from various service centres shared their experiences, while a community meal was organised for devotees at the conclusion of the programme.