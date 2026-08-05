Indore Health Department Seals Unauthorised Clinic On Khandwa Road | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The district health department sealed New Priyanka Clinic, located in Joshi Colony on Khandwa Road, during an enforcement drive conducted under the directions of the Indore collector and the guidance of chief medical and health officer Dr Madhav Hasani.

During the inspection, officials found that the clinic was allegedly being operated by Tapas Roy without a valid medical registration and without possessing a recognised medical qualification.

The inspection team observed prima facie violations of the applicable medical and regulatory provisions, prompting authorities to seal the clinic to prevent any potential risk to public health.

The action was carried out in accordance with the prescribed rules to safeguard patients from unauthorised medical practice.

Health officials reiterated that strict action would continue against individuals and establishments operating healthcare facilities illegally or without the required approvals.

The sealing operation was conducted by Dr Divyani Aharwal Baderiya and her team with assistance from Tejaji Nagar police station, ensuring smooth execution of the enforcement drive.

The health department has appealed to residents to seek treatment only from registered medical practitioners and licensed healthcare facilities, warning that unqualified practitioners pose a serious threat to public health and safety.