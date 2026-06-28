Thieves Strike 10 Locations In Suwasra In Single Night | Representative Image

Suwasra (Madhya Pradesh): A series of thefts at 10 locations in Suwasra on Saturday night has sparked panic among residents and raised questions over police patrolling.

Unidentified thieves targeted temples, vehicles and commercial establishments, while several previous theft cases in the town remain unsolved.

Among the major incidents, thieves stole the battery and diesel from a loading vehicle parked outside grain trader Jugal Ved's house, causing a loss of about Rs 18,000.

They also broke into the Shani Temple on Runija Road and allegedly stole around Rs 12,000 from the donation box. At Naira Petrol Pump, batteries were stolen from five parked tractors.

An attempt was also made to break open the donation box at the Ram Temple near the Power House, but the thieves fled empty-handed. CCTV footage reportedly captured three suspects inside the temple premises.

Wheel caps and batteries were also stolen from vehicles, including one parked outside the residence of a police constable.

Sitamau SDOP Dinesh Prajapati and TI Rajendra Singh Baghel inspected the crime scenes.

Police said CCTV footage is being examined and expressed confidence that the accused would be arrested soon.

Man killed in tractor-scooter collision

A 40-year-old man died after a scooter collided with a tractor while attempting to overtake it on the Suwasra-Gordhanpura road between Devariya and Gordhanpura.

The deceased, identified as Lal Singh, son of Kalu Singh and a resident of Gordhanpura, was riding pillion on the scooter.

He was taken to Suwasra Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Police have seized the tractor and launched a search for the absconding driver.