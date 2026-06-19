Thieves Loot House During Family’s Rajasthan Vacation In Indore | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Thieves targeted a locked house when the family was out on a Rajasthan trip and decamped with cash and jewellery worth lakhs under the Lasudia police station limits.

According to the police, the complainant, Mallikarjun Singh Parihar, a manager at a handicrafts company, stated that he had returned home from Rajasthan with his family on the intervening night of June 14-15.

After locking the house, the family went to sleep. When Parihar woke up in the morning, he discovered that the iron rods of the window in a back room had been cut.

Upon checking the room, he found the wardrobe open and its locker broken. The thieves had made off with old gold and silver jewellery, antique silver coins, and approximately Rs 1,00,000 in cash.

The police registered a case against the unidentified suspects under Sections 331(4) and 305(a) of the BNS and launched an investigation.

In another incident, thieves made off with Rs 1,00,000 in cash and silver valuables from a house in Adarsh Indira Nagar under Chhatripura police station limits.

The complainant, Shankar Kushwah, reported that an unidentified thief broke into his residence on June 8 by smashing the front door lock.

As much as Rs 1 lakh in cash, a silver chain, a silver bracelet, and two pairs of silver anklets were stolen from the house.