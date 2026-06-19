Bank Manager, Aide Booked In ₹22 Lakh Loan Fraud In Indore | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons, including a bank manager, were booked in a loan fraud case in the Bhanwarkuan area after a man alleged that a loan of Rs 22 lakh was sanctioned in his name and withdrawn without his knowledge.

According to the police, complainant Navin Kumar Soni, a resident of Lodhipura, alleged that his acquaintance, Ashish Agrawal, introduced him to Santosh Shrivastav, a manager at a co-operative bank in the Transport Nagar area. Shrivastav allegedly assured him of arranging an overdraft (OD) loan and asked him to open a current account and submit property documents as security.

Soni claimed that his wife's original plot sale deed was deposited with the bank and that Shrivastav obtained signatures on three cheque leaves and several other documents on the pretext of loan processing.

On June 5, when Soni visited the bank to collect the property documents for a solvency certificate, he was allegedly informed that a loan of Rs 22 lakh had already been sanctioned against his wife's property.

After obtaining the loan account statement, Soni discovered that the OD loan had been sanctioned on April 21, 2025. Around Rs 20.50 lakh was transferred to his current account and later withdrawn through cheques.

Soni alleged that he neither received nor withdrew the money and never operated the loan account. He further claimed that Shrivastav admitted to withdrawing the amount himself. Based on the complaint, police registered a case against Shrivastav and Agrawal.