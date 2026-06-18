EPFO Hosts PM-Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana Programme In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), Indore, will organise a regional event under the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PM-VBRY) on June 19 at 4 pm at the C.P. Tiwari Auditorium, Shri Aurobindo University campus.

The programme will coincide with a nationwide employment festival and will feature the live telecast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address from Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

The event is part of the Centre's ambitious employment-generation initiative launched under the vision of a Developed India (Viksit Bharat).

More than 200 EPFO offices across the country, including Indore and Dhar, will participate in the programme. During the event, the Prime Minister will interact with beneficiaries and oversee the distribution of incentives under the scheme.

The PM-VBRY, formerly known as the Employment Linked Incentive (ELI) Scheme, aims to generate over 3.5 crore jobs across the country over the next two years with an outlay of Rs 99,446 crore. More than 15 lakh new jobs have already been created under the scheme.

Under the programme, first-time employees registered with EPFO and earning up to Rs 1 lakh per month are eligible to receive an incentive equivalent to one month's salary, capped at Rs 15,000, in two instalments.

Employers creating additional jobs can receive incentives of up to Rs 3,000 per employee per month for two years, with extended benefits for the manufacturing sector.

EPFO Regional Office, Indore, headed by Regional Provident Fund Commissioner-I Ramesh Kumar, serves over 45 lakh PF account holders and their families, more than 70,000 pensioners, and covers over 30,000 establishments across Indore and eight adjoining districts.

The Indore event will witness the participation of employers, employees, industry representatives and senior officials.

Appointment letters will also be ceremonially handed over to newly recruited employees, symbolising the scheme's role in promoting formal employment and expanding social security coverage across the country.