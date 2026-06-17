6-Year-Old Boy On His Way To Cousin’s Birthday Killed After Pickup Hits Bike In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A celebratory evening turned into a tragedy when a six-year-old boy was killed in a horrific road accident under the Bhanwarkuan police station limits on Monday.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Priyanshu, son of Sachin Tomar, a resident of Hammal Colony.

He was riding a motorcycle with his father and uncle to attend a birthday party when a speeding pickup van rammed their two-wheeler.

Victim's uncle recounts chilling moments of the crash

Priyanshu’s uncle, Rohit Tomar, said that the family was on their way to celebrate the birthday of Priyanshu’s cousin (his paternal aunt’s daughter) on Monday evening.

Priyanshu was riding on the motorcycle with his father and Rohit when the recklessly driven pickup vehicle struck them.

The family alleged that the vehicle was being driven recklessly and at high speed. “In a desperate hurry to overtake, the loading vehicle driver completely ran over Priyanshu, passing the vehicle’s tyre over the child,” Rohit said.

They rushed Priyanshu to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The police initiated an investigation to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.