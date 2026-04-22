Thieves Decamp With Valuables, Foreign Currency Worth ₹10 Lakh In Indore

Thieves Decamp with Valuables, Foreign Currency Worth ₹10 Lakh | FP Photos

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A gang of masked thieves targeted the residence of a contractor and decamped with valuables, along with foreign currency worth approximately Rs 10 lakh, in the Kanadiya police station area.

According to Kanadiya police station in-charge Saharsh Yadav, the incident occurred at Countywalk colony in Jhalariya on April 17 when the complainant, Sanjay Bhatia, had gone to Jaipur with his family.

Upon returning on Monday, the family discovered the main gate broken and the house ransacked.

The thieves fled with two gold bangles, a mangalsutra, a gold and diamond pendant, silver items including a bracelet and glasses, along with Rs 50,000 in cash, Rs 200, and 2,00,000 African currency, a watch and a mobile phone.

CCTV footage from the colony showed three to four masked suspects walking through the area. Police suspect the gang conducted a recce of the posh locality before the theft.

The police registered a case and launched a probe to identify thepects.