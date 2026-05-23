Thief Strikes Shop Twice In One Night; Incident Happened Near Police Station In Ratlam | AI

Ratlam (Madhya pradesh): A thief allegedly broke into a garment shop in Ratlam city twice in the same night and escaped with cash, a laptop, and electronic items, despite the store being located close to the Station Road police station.

The incident took place at a garment shop on New Road near Gujarati Samaj School, about 300 metres from the police station, on Saturday morning. According to shop owner Hatim Qutubuddin Pakawala, the theft came to light on Saturday morning when his younger brother Hussain reached the shop and found the shutter open and goods scattered inside.

Police said CCTV footage showed the accused entering the shop around 3.30 am and stealing more than Rs 92,000 in cash from the counter within minutes. However, nearly an hour later, the same suspect allegedly returned to the shop and stole a laptop, charger and scanner worth around Rs 45,000.

Investigators said the accused was later seen roaming through areas including Shastri Nagar, Power House Road, Do Batti and New Road before returning for the second theft. CCTV footage later tracked him moving towards Freeganj and railway tracks behind the station, after which his movements could not be traced. The incident has raised questions over night patrolling arrangements in the city.