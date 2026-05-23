Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Stresses Speedy Disposal Of Water Supply Complaints

City Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Stresses Speedy Disposal Of Water Supply Complaints | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Amid rising temperatures and growing water demand in the city, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav on Friday conducted an on-site inspection of the Bijalpur Narmada Control Room and directed officials to ensure an uninterrupted and adequate supply of Narmada water across all areas of the city.

Bhargav reviewed the functioning of the water distribution system, supply monitoring mechanism, and real-time management of Narmada water supply from various reservoirs. Officials briefed the civic administration about water pressure levels, storage tank capacities, zonal distribution, and the complaint redressal system operating across the city.

Emphasising uninterrupted drinking water supply during the ongoing heatwave, Bhargav instructed officials to maintain continuous monitoring of the distribution network to ensure residents do not face any water shortages. He directed that teams resolve all complaints related to water supply immediately and make alternative arrangements wherever required.

Municipal Commissioner Kshitij Singhal also instructed officials to maintain strict surveillance over the city’s water distribution system and ensure the timely supply of adequate drinking water in every zone. He said that officials should regularly monitor all zones from the control room and rectify any technical faults without delay to avoid disruption in supply.