Theft Spree Near Railway Overbridge Leaves Shopkeepers On Edge | FP photo

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): Shopkeepers operating near the railway overbridge on the Meghnagar–Thandla–Rambhapur road have alleged repeated thefts, prompting demands for stronger security measures in the area.

According to traders, unidentified miscreants broke into several shops on the nights of June 28 and July 3, stealing food items, utensils, pans, gutkha and other goods. Some of the stolen articles were later found discarded behind the shops.

The shopkeepers said such incidents have occurred repeatedly, causing financial losses and affecting their livelihoods.

They claimed they informed the police immediately after each theft, but no accused have been identified and no effective action has followed.

Following the latest incident on July 3, traders again approached the police but alleged that they received no significant response. They said anti-social elements continue to target shops without fear of action.

The traders also questioned the absence of CCTV cameras and regular night patrolling in the busy railway overbridge area, saying inadequate security has encouraged repeated criminal activity.

Shopkeeper Bachchu Singh Damor claimed his shop had been burgled three times and alleged that police complaints were not taken seriously.

The affected traders have demanded a fair investigation, arrest of the accused, intensified night patrolling and installation of CCTV cameras to prevent further thefts.