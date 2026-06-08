The iPhone Dream: Why Many Gen Zs Are Chasing A Symbol More Than A Smartphone

The iPhone Dream: Why Many Gen Z Youth Are Chasing A Symbol More Than A Smartphone | AI Generated

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): For a growing number of Gen Z youngsters, owning an iPhone is no longer just about technology; it has become a symbol of status, social acceptance and lifestyle.

Across colleges, cafes, and social gatherings in Indore, the iconic Apple logo is increasingly seen as a marker of success, even among students who may not need the device's advanced features.

Many youngsters admit that social media has played a significant role in shaping this perception. Platforms like Instagram and Snapchat are filled with influencers, celebrities and peers showcasing iPhones as an essential part of a modern lifestyle. As a result, some students feel pressured to own one to fit in.

"iPhone made me look more confident and established."

"I bought an iPhone on EMI a few months ago, and I feel a boost in my confidence every time I use it at a public space. its not just about its performance, but what really clicks to me is its camera quality and rich feel. as a student, I love to click pictures of myself and the moments I've spent," said 20-year-old college student Arjun Sharma. "Almost all my friends had one. It felt like carrying an iPhone made me look more confident and established."

I just love its camera quality

For 20-year-old Law student Supriya Verma, the attraction was linked to social validation. "People often assume you're doing well financially if you have an iPhone. It sounds strange, but there is definitely a perception attached to it. My parents did get me one but to me I just love its camera quality," she said.

Many buyers rarely use the premium features that justify the phone's price

Another students, Rohan Gupta, admitted that many buyers rarely use the premium features that justify the phone's price. "Most of us use it for Instagram, WhatsApp, photos and videos, the same things we used on our android phones. That isn't even the case; I want to buy it because it's a classy phone, carrying one makes me feel confident," he said.

Experts believe the phenomenon reflects a broader shift in consumer culture

Sociologist Dr Anjali Mehta explained that Gen Z is growing up in an era where personal identity is increasingly tied to digital presence.

"Luxury today is often performative. Products become symbols that communicate social status online. For many young people, the iPhone represents belonging to a certain aspirational lifestyle rather than a technological necessity," she said.

Financial experts caution against equating expensive gadgets with success.

They note that some students are taking loans or relying on long-term EMI plans to purchase premium smartphones despite having limited incomes.

While the iPhone remains one of the world's most popular smartphones, experts say true financial maturity lies in distinguishing between needs and aspirations.

As Gen Z navigates a hyper-connected world, the challenge may not be owning the latest device, but resisting the pressure to define self-worth through it.