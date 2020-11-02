The high death rate in Ratlam: GMC dean blames co-morbidity, delay in arrival at the hospital

Ratlam: Government Medical College (GMC) dean Dr Shashi Gandhi said that efforts were underway to check Covid death rate in the district. She said that most of the deaths in the district could be attributed to delayed arrival to hospital and co-morbidity.

She asked people to visit hospital as soon as they experienced Covid symptoms. She further said that people above the age of 50 years and with co-morbidity like diabetes must not delay in seeking medical assistance.

A day earlier, while addressing an event, District Collector Gopalchandra Daad had expressed concern over people approaching late for medical support. Daad also appealed to people to immediately seek medical aid.

Meanwhile, five Covid-19 patients were discharged from GMC after recovery on Monday. In the district, 2,292 positive cases, 2,097 patients have been discharged after recovery. The recovery rate has gone up to more than 91% in the district which is an all-time high. The addition of new Covid-19 cases has also gone down considerably. The only worry, death rate has increased in October in comparison to new cases found. A total of 19 patients died due to Covid-19 in the district in October.

As per official figures available, October witnessed 410 new Covid-19 cases which was 50% less than September’s tally. 19 out of the 410 patient died. In September 20 out of 999 covid patients had died.