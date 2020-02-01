The Budget for an aspirational India

The Right Intentions

Thus, the Budget this year was appropriately themed as a budget for “Aspirational India, Economic Development and a Caring Society”. The theme signifies the perspective on the economy to be an inclusive and living system of prosperity, care, and development to give the wings of aspirations to all sections of the society.

Thus it had the intent of promotion of holistic development. It had striven to steer the economy clear from the current turbulence, and living up to the expectations for sky-rocketing growth. The commitment and intent of the Budget have been to resonate with the common interests of the citizens and industries, but it could not create the big bang that was being expected. This does not take away the fact that the Budget has been congruent with the sentiments of the society and industry to move towards excellence.

A Budget well-grounded

The Budget has a populist tone, to suit the sensitivity of the common people. With a major focus on the Rural sector and the liberal slashing of the tax rates on personal income, as I had foretold in my earlier column, the budget has delivered justice to the expectations from it. The focus on the Rural sector will help in the development of a foundation for sustainable growth. The expansion of the supply chain through 'Kisan Rail' and 'Krishi Udaan' are much-welcomed moves. Provision for solar-powered pumps for irrigation, reflects the concern for sustainability. But the major reforms for landless laborers are awaited.

The tax rate cuts on Personal Income is a great initiative to catalyze the consumption by improving the disposable income of the middle class. But reducing provisions for deductions in the new tax regime (making to choose between deductions or new tax rates) can be viewed as a constraint that could control the benefits.