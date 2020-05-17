Textile Industry of MP demands exemption in fixed charges of electricity tariffs

The Textile Industries of the State have demanded to the state government to exempt them from the levy of fixed charges as the units are not operanal owing to lock down.

A detailed memorandum is sent to CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan by MP Textile Mills Association in this regard.

DISCOMS have been exempted from payment to power generating companies as the power purchase has become negligible. The State Governments of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra, Tamil Nadu, etc. have also allowed certain concessions for the industries in their States so as to reduce the power costs of industries.

Thus the industries of the State should be exempted from levy of fixed charges.

Since power is a major cost component for industries, we request tthat Fixed/Demand Charges be waived off for the period March to June, 2020 and bills should be raised only for the actual consumption. This should also be applicable for the industries running partially. The Madhya Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission be requested to waive off the same for this period.