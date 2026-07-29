Terapanth Marks 267th Foundation Day In Presence Of Acharya Mahashraman | FP photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): The 267th Foundation Day of the Jain Shwetambar Terapanth Dharmasangh was celebrated at the Jain Vishva Bharati campus in Ladnun, Rajasthan, in the presence of Acharya Shri Mahashraman, the 11th head of the order, during his Yogakshem year sojourn.

Addressing the Sudharma Sabha on Ashadhi Purnima, Acharya Mahashraman said the occasion marked the first major discourse of Chaturmas.

Speaking on the theme, "Terapanth Will Endure Forever," he urged followers to understand the order through its history, philosophy and code of conduct.

He highlighted the legacy of Acharya Bhikshu, founder of the Terapanth order, and called upon devotees to follow his teachings.

Yuvacharya Mahavir Kumar described the day as significant and reaffirmed commitment to the Terapanth tradition. Sadhvi Pramukha Vishrut Vibha and Sadhvi Varya Sambuddha Yasha also addressed the gathering.

The programme featured devotional songs by monks, nuns and Samanis, followed by the Sangh Gaan, concluding the Foundation Day celebrations.

Five arrested in teen's murder over land dispute

Police on Wednesday arrested five persons, including the main accused, in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old boy in Kaglikhora village under Bajna police station limits.

The victim, Laxman Machar, was allegedly stabbed to death on Tuesday following a dispute over government forest land.

Acting on a complaint lodged by the victim's father, Bahadur Machar, Bajna police registered a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and launched an investigation.

The arrested accused have been identified as Ramesh Machar (32), Jyotilal alias Jotiya Machar (19), Vikas Machar (23), Raju Machar (22) and Mohan Machar (52), all residents of Kaglikhora village.

Police also seized the knife allegedly used in the crime. Two other accused named in the case remain absconding, and efforts are underway to trace and arrest them.

Meanwhile, the victim's family expressed dissatisfaction over the recovery of only one knife despite seven persons being named in the case.

The arrests were made by a team led by Bajna police station in-charge Inspector Ravindra Dandotiya.