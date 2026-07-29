‘Shiva Bhakti Clubbing’: Indore’s Gen Z Finds Spiritual Connect Through Music | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As Shravan begins and Indore resonates with chants of "Har Har Mahadev", a younger generation is discovering a new way to connect with tradition — through music, conversations, friendships and a search for peace in an increasingly fast-paced world.

For many in Gen Z, spirituality has become more of an experience than a ritual. A satsang is no longer just about listening, while a bhajan is more than a prayer — it is a shared moment of connection.

Across the city, youth-led groups are organising devotional music gatherings, satsangs and kirtan sessions that blend spirituality with the energy of a social event.

Participants often describe the trend as "Shiva Bhakti Clubbing", where devotion, music and friendship come together.

Singer and organiser Yogesh Wadiya said music has become a powerful medium to connect young people with devotion. "Today's youth connects with music naturally. When bhakti is combined with music and participation, people don't just listen — they become involved. That creates a deeper connection," he said.

Shubham Sharma, who organises youth-focused spiritual gatherings, said young people want spaces where they can participate rather than remain passive listeners. "They want to connect, interact and understand. That makes the experience more meaningful," he said.

The interactive format is driving the popularity of these gatherings. Instead of silent audiences, participants engage in collective singing, conversations and shared experiences.

Participant Paarth Joshi said singing together creates a sense of togetherness rather than simply watching a performance. Marketing intern Pratima Soni said the gatherings offer both social connection and inner peace. "We come with friends, enjoy the atmosphere and leave with a sense of calm," she said.

Psychiatrist Dr Smita Agrawal said the trend reflects young adults' search for emotional balance.

Music, community interaction and spiritual practices can promote relaxation and a sense of belonging, though she stressed that such activities should complement professional mental health support when needed.

Meanwhile, temples across Indore are preparing for Shravan with Rudrabhishek ceremonies, bhajan programmes and devotional events, while authorities have strengthened arrangements for thousands of Kanwar pilgrims travelling between Indore and Omkareshwar.