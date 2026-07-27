Indore Educators Gear Up For 5-Day National Training On NEP 2020 Anniversary | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Schools, academic coordinators and educators in Indore are set to participate in a nationwide professional development programme launched by the Central Institute of Educational Technology (CIET) and the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) to mark the sixth anniversary of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The five-day online training, scheduled from July 27 to July 31, aims to strengthen inclusive pedagogy and address the educational needs of Socio-Economically Disadvantaged Groups (SEDGs). Following central directives, CBSE City Coordinator for Indore UK Jha has urged affiliated schools to ensure maximum participation by teachers and academic leaders.

The programme will cover key aspects of equitable education, including Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE), the Gender Inclusion Fund, Special Education Zones, technology-enabled learning, inclusive pedagogies and institutional support mechanisms.

Director of Training Manoj K. Srivastava said the sessions will be conducted virtually, with participants able to join directly without individual meeting codes. The sessions will be streamed daily from 12:45 pm to 1:45 pm on the official NCERT YouTube channel and telecast simultaneously on PM eVidya DTH channels and the JioTV mobile application.

Srivastava said e-certificates will be awarded to registered participants who score at least 70% in the online quiz at the end of the programme.

School administrators in Indore said participation in such national training programmes helps educators meet continuous professional development requirements while aligning classroom practices with national curriculum standards.