Tension In MP's Burhanpur Over Ambedkar Banner Vandalism |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Tension prevailed in Burhanpur on Saturday as protesters staged a demonstration in front of Cabinet Minister Tulsiram Silawat over the tearing of a Dr BR Ambedkar banner in Adgaon village of Shahpur.

The protest intensified after police failed to arrest the suspects within 24 hours, as earlier assured.

After attending a district development advisory committee meeting at the Collectorate, Silawat encountered a large gathering of agitated protesters raising slogans against the incident. To pacify the crowd, Silawat and Burhanpur MLA Archana Chitnis sat on the ground with the protesters despite the scorching heat of 41°C. They assured strict action against those responsible.

During discussions, Silawat said that Dr Ambedkar is a national icon and anyone involved in insulting his legacy would face stringent legal action. Bhim Army representatives, including national vice-president Dattu Medhe, said the protest would continue until the suspects are arrested.

The minister also participated in the Nari Shakti Vandan campaign at the collectorate and ordered an inquiry into alleged corruption in medical purchases and the issue of dead fish found in the Tapti river.