 Ten Young Shuttlers Crowned Champions At 5th Lions Badminton Trophy In Indore
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Ten Young Shuttlers Crowned Champions At 5th Lions Badminton Trophy In Indore

Ten young shuttlers won titles at the 5th Lions Badminton Trophy School Open Competition in Indore. Arnav Pawar stunned top-ranked Tanishq Rajput in the U-17 boys' final, while Divya Gurjar claimed the girls' U-17 crown. Omisha Mehta reached two finals, winning one title as competitive matches marked the tournament's conclusion.

Milind LashkariUpdated: Monday, October 19, 2026, 11:22 PM IST
Ten Young Shuttlers Crowned Champions At 5th Lions Badminton Trophy In Indore
Ten Young Shuttlers Crowned Champions At 5th Lions Badminton Trophy In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Ten young shuttlers were crowned champions as the 5th Lions Badminton Trophy School Open Competition concluded with a string of competitive finals.

In the boys’ section, Ekaagra Soni (U-9), Harshvardhan Singh Rajput (U-11), Samagra Jain (U-13), Gurman Singh Gandhi (U-15) and Arnav Pawar (U-17) lifted the titles.

The girls’ crowns went to Swasti Rawat (U-9), Yarnika Chourey (U-11), Omisha Mehta (U-13), Mandvi Gandhi (U-15) and Divya Gurjar (U-17).

The most dramatic result came in the U-17 boys’ final, where Arnav Pawar upset top-ranked Tanishq Rajput 9-15, 15-9, 15-13.

Harshvardhan also had to dig deep in the U-11 final, recovering after losing the opening game to beat Jasraj Singh Chhabra 16-18, 15-8, 15-10.

In the U-15 boys’ final, Gurman Singh Gandhi defeated Adhyayansh Jain 15-9, 16-14, while Samagra Jain beat Arnav Gaur 15-8, 15-9 for the U-13 title.

Ekaagra Soni won the U-9 boys’ crown with a 15-7, 15-12 victory over Lavansh Patodiya of Dhar.

Among the girls, Divya Gurjar defeated Omisha Mehta 15-10, 15-8 in the U-17 final, while Mandvi Gandhi beat Avni Verma 15-7, 15-5 in U-15.

Omisha bounced back to win the U-13 title, defeating Avni 15-8, 15-8. Yarnika Chourey dominated the U-11 final 15-6, 15-1 against Shrinika Joshi.

In another thriller, Swasti Rawat edged Nayonika Narwale 15-17, 15-6, 15-13 to claim the U-9 girls’ title.

Notably, Avni Verma and Omisha Mehta featured in two finals each, underlining their strong runs across age groups.

FINAL RESULTS
Boys U-17 - Arnav Pawar beat Tanishq Rajput 9-15, 15-9, 15-13
Boys U-15 - Gurman Singh Gandhi beat Adhyayansh Jain 15-9, 16-14
Boys U-13 - Samagra Jain beat Arnav Gaur 15-8, 15-9
Boys U-11 - Harshvardhan Singh Rajput beat Jasraj Singh Chhabra 16-18, 15-8, 15-10
Boys U-9 - Ekaagra Soni beat Lavansh Patodiya 15-7, 15-12
Girls U-17 - Divya Gurjar beat Omisha Mehta 15-10, 15-8
Girls U-15 - Mandvi Gandhi beat Avni Verma 15-7, 15-5
Girls U-13 - Omisha Mehta beat Avni Verma 15-8, 15-8
Girls U-11 - Yarnika Chourey beat Shrinika Joshi 15-6, 15-1
Girls U-9 - Swasti Rawat beat Nayonika Narwale 15-17, 15-6, 15-13

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