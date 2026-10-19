Ten Young Shuttlers Crowned Champions At 5th Lions Badminton Trophy In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Ten young shuttlers were crowned champions as the 5th Lions Badminton Trophy School Open Competition concluded with a string of competitive finals.

In the boys’ section, Ekaagra Soni (U-9), Harshvardhan Singh Rajput (U-11), Samagra Jain (U-13), Gurman Singh Gandhi (U-15) and Arnav Pawar (U-17) lifted the titles.

The girls’ crowns went to Swasti Rawat (U-9), Yarnika Chourey (U-11), Omisha Mehta (U-13), Mandvi Gandhi (U-15) and Divya Gurjar (U-17).

The most dramatic result came in the U-17 boys’ final, where Arnav Pawar upset top-ranked Tanishq Rajput 9-15, 15-9, 15-13.

Harshvardhan also had to dig deep in the U-11 final, recovering after losing the opening game to beat Jasraj Singh Chhabra 16-18, 15-8, 15-10.

In the U-15 boys’ final, Gurman Singh Gandhi defeated Adhyayansh Jain 15-9, 16-14, while Samagra Jain beat Arnav Gaur 15-8, 15-9 for the U-13 title.

Ekaagra Soni won the U-9 boys’ crown with a 15-7, 15-12 victory over Lavansh Patodiya of Dhar.

Among the girls, Divya Gurjar defeated Omisha Mehta 15-10, 15-8 in the U-17 final, while Mandvi Gandhi beat Avni Verma 15-7, 15-5 in U-15.

Omisha bounced back to win the U-13 title, defeating Avni 15-8, 15-8. Yarnika Chourey dominated the U-11 final 15-6, 15-1 against Shrinika Joshi.

In another thriller, Swasti Rawat edged Nayonika Narwale 15-17, 15-6, 15-13 to claim the U-9 girls’ title.

Notably, Avni Verma and Omisha Mehta featured in two finals each, underlining their strong runs across age groups.



FINAL RESULTS

Boys U-17 - Arnav Pawar beat Tanishq Rajput 9-15, 15-9, 15-13

Boys U-15 - Gurman Singh Gandhi beat Adhyayansh Jain 15-9, 16-14

Boys U-13 - Samagra Jain beat Arnav Gaur 15-8, 15-9

Boys U-11 - Harshvardhan Singh Rajput beat Jasraj Singh Chhabra 16-18, 15-8, 15-10

Boys U-9 - Ekaagra Soni beat Lavansh Patodiya 15-7, 15-12

Girls U-17 - Divya Gurjar beat Omisha Mehta 15-10, 15-8

Girls U-15 - Mandvi Gandhi beat Avni Verma 15-7, 15-5

Girls U-13 - Omisha Mehta beat Avni Verma 15-8, 15-8

Girls U-11 - Yarnika Chourey beat Shrinika Joshi 15-6, 15-1

Girls U-9 - Swasti Rawat beat Nayonika Narwale 15-17, 15-6, 15-13