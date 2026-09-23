Ten Shops Demolished In MP’s Piplia Mandi As Officials Clear Government Land Worth ₹60 Lakh | FP photo

Piplia Mandi (Madhya Pradesh): The administration demolished 10 permanent shops built on government land at Napakheda Chowpatty on the Sanjit-Mandsaur road on Wednesday.

The four-hour encroachment removal drive began at 6 am and continued till about 10 am, with around 100 officials and employees and five JCB machines deployed at the site.

According to Malhargarh SDM Swati Tiwari, the shops had been constructed by encroaching on around 1,732 square feet of government land under Khasra No. 107.

The administration assessed the market value of the land at around Rs 60 lakh.

Tiwari said the encroacher, Parmeshwar Dangi, had been served notices earlier but failed to remove the encroachment.

A subsequent eviction order was issued by the naib tehsildar court, Sanjit, following which the action was carried out.

During the demolition, Dangi allegedly hit his head with a brick, while his 22-year-old son Kamalshankar allegedly consumed rat poison.

Both were given primary treatment and taken to Mandsaur District Hospital. TI Rajendra Panwar said they were healthy after treatment.

The administration said encroachment had been removed from the site earlier as well, but it was allegedly repeated. Officials said the cleared land can now be used for public facilities, including a public toilet.