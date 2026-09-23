₹1.19 Crore MDMA Seizure: Sleeper Buses Turn Into New Drug Smuggling Route Amid Strict Security Checks At Airports; Bhopal-Indore Corridor Under Scanner

Sleeper Buses Turn Into New Drug Smuggling Route; DRI Seizes ₹1.19 Crore Narcotics In Indore | AI Generated Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As security checks tighten at airports and railway stations, drug traffickers are shifting to lesser-monitored routes. Sleeper buses operating between cities have emerged as a new channel for drug smuggling, with Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal-Indore corridor coming under the scanner. The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) recently busted one such network in Indore, recovering amphetamine, MDMA and premium cannabis worth ₹1.19 crore from a Nigerian woman.

Indore-Bhopal Corridor Under Scanner

Drug traffickers are increasingly avoiding airports and railway stations due to strict security checks, baggage scanners and metal detectors. Instead, inter-state sleeper buses are being used to move illegal substances, according to enforcement agencies.

The recent DRI drug seizure in Indore has highlighted the changing pattern of drug trafficking in Madhya Pradesh, with Indore and Bhopal emerging as transit points for narcotics networks.

The DRI arrested a Nigerian woman from Indore’s Teen Imli Square and recovered drugs worth ₹1.19 crore. The accused was allegedly preparing to travel to Pune through a sleeper bus when she was caught.

Amphetamine, MDMA And Premium Cannabis Seized

During the operation, officials recovered:

1,120 grams of amphetamine

296 grams of amphetamine/MDMA in powder and tablet form

10 grams of premium cannabis

The seizure comes amid intensified action against drug smuggling networks operating in Madhya Pradesh. In the last one month, three alleged drug traffickers have been caught in Bhopal and Indore with narcotics worth crores of rupees.

Why Smugglers Are Choosing Sleeper Buses

Unlike airports and railway stations, where luggage scanners and security checks are mandatory, most inter-state sleeper buses do not have advanced baggage screening systems.

This gap has made sleeper bus routes a preferred option for drug traffickers. Agencies believe smugglers are now avoiding major metropolitan cities and using tier-2 cities such as Bhopal and Indore as transit routes to escape strict surveillance.

The Bhopal-Indore drug trafficking route has drawn attention after multiple seizures, prompting enforcement agencies to increase monitoring of road transportation networks. Authorities are now focusing on sleeper bus operations and highway routes to track the movement of illegal drugs.