Temples Turn Into Treasure Houses This Diwali! Crores In Cash, Gold And Silver Adorn Shrines In MP’s Mandsaur And Neemuch | FP photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Gold, silver, and currency notes worth crores adorned two temples in the city during Diwali, drawing large numbers of devotees to witness the glittering displays.

The Agarwal community organised the decoration for the first time at the Mata Lakshmi Temple inside the historic Narsingh Temple in Narsinghpura. More than 200 families contributed ornaments and currency notes, including over Rs 4.5 crore in cash, 100 kg of silver and 2 kg of gold ornaments, according to community representatives.

The temple also conducted Kanakdhara Path and Sahastrarchana Abhishek under the guidance of Acharya Devendra Sharma Shastri. Organisers distributed 2.5 quintals of peda as prasad.

At the newly constructed Lakshmi Temple inside Nyaypati Topwale Balaji Temple, a similar display featured currency notes worth over Rs 80 lakh and jewellery.

Both displays will remain open for devotees until Nov 11. Temple authorities have arranged security for visitors. Devotees from across the city participated in special prayers and viewed the decorations.

500-year-old temple opens at 5 am on Diwali

SITAMAU: The doors of the nearly 500-year-old Shri Mahalaxmi Temple in Vyas Valley, Sitamau, will open at 5 am on Diwali. Devotees can offer prayers and seek the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi throughout the day through special worship and religious rituals.

The temple holds a special place in the faith of devotees, who book opportunities to offer special attire to the deity on Diwali. According to temple priest family member Pramod Mod, bookings have already been made until 2064. Devotees making fresh bookings this year will get their opportunity in 2065.

Vishal Chowdiya of Sitamau will offer the special attire this year. He made his booking in 2015.

Mod, a member of the temple's tenth-generation priest family, said the temple is associated with a local belief involving three temples of similar architectural design: Shri Mahalaxmi Temple, Radha Bawdi Temple, and the temple at Naandiya ki Bawdi.

According to the folklore, a saint installed all three temples in Sitamau using spiritual powers.

Bhadwa Mata Temple decorated with Rs 5.51L in currency notes

NEEMUCH: The Mahamaya Bhadwa Mata Temple, popularly known as the Vaishnodevi of Malwa, attracted devotees on Diwali with a special decoration featuring currency notes worth Rs 5.51 lakh.

Located on the Neemuch-Manasa Road, around 18 km from the district headquarters, the temple's sanctum was decorated with new currency notes of Rs 10, 20, 50, 100, 200 and 500 denominations.

The notes formed decorative garlands and artistic patterns, giving the temple a distinctive appearance during the festival of lights.

The elaborate decoration became a major attraction for devotees visiting the temple. Many admired the display and captured photographs and videos on their mobile phones.

Temple priests Arjun Chauhan and Jagdish Chauhan, along with their family members, undertook the responsibility of decorating the deity's court.

The devotees who sponsored the offering of the special chola, however, chose not to disclose their identities.

The festive decoration added to the temple's celebrations and drew attention from visitors who came to offer prayers to Mata Rani on Diwali.