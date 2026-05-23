Teenager Arrested In ₹15 Lakh Extortion Case In Mandsaur | FP Photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Mandsaur Kotwali Police arrested a 19-year-old youth on Friday for allegedly demanding Rs 15 lakh in extortion from a Bohra community businessman and threatening to kill him if the money was not paid.

According to police, complainant Tayyab Ali of Mandsaur approached SP Vinod Kumar Meena during a public hearing on May 19 and reported that an unidentified caller had demanded Rs five lakh over phone on May 18.

The accused later increased the demand to Rs 15 lakh after the victim failed to arrange the money immediately.

Based on the complaint, Kotwali police registered a case under relevant sections of BNS and launched an investigation under the supervision of CSP Jitendra Singh Bhaskar and Kotwali police station in-charge inspector Pushpendra Singh Rathore.

Using technical surveillance, police arrested accused Rehan Khan (19) from Mandsaur on Friday. Police seized a motorcycle, an Android phone and a keypad mobile worth nearly Rs 97,000 from his possession.

During questioning, the accused admitted he planned the extortion after being influenced by crime-based Bollywood, Hollywood and web series films. Police said further interrogation is underway to determine his involvement in other crimes.