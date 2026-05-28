Teen Found Hanging From Tree In Sendhwa Village, Police Probe Underway | Representative Image

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Police found a 16-year-old boy hanging from a tree in Dongargaon village under the Bijasan police outpost area of Sendhwa. The deceased was identified as Rakesh, son of Tukaram Kharte and a resident of Panjariya village under Chachariya outpost limits.

According to police, Rakesh had visited a relative’s house in Dongargaon on Wednesday but did not return home at night. His family searched for him and later found his body hanging from a tree in the village.

Family members immediately informed the Bijasan outpost police about the incident.

Relatives reached the spot late at night, after which officials brought down the body and sent it to the civil hospital for postmortem examination on Thursday morning.

Police registered a case and started an investigation. Prima facie, officials suspect suicide, though they said they are examining all angles.

77 buffaloes seized, 11 detained

Sendhwa police seized 77 buffaloes from four mini trucks during an operation against illegal animal transportation in the Bijasan Ghat area and detained 11 people in connection with the case.

Bijasan outpost in-charge Rohit Patidar said police received information late Tuesday night that buffaloes were being transported from Sendhwa to Maharashtra.

Acting on the tip-off, police set up a blockade on the Mumbai-Agra National Highway and intercepted the vehicles.

During inspection, police found the buffaloes crammed inside the trucks. Preliminary investigation revealed that the animals were being transported from the Depalpur cattle market to slaughterhouses in Malegaon, Maharashtra.

Police registered a case under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and other relevant sections.

During questioning, drivers alleged that a man identified as Dilip, a resident of Sendhwa, extorted Rs 3,000 from each vehicle.

Police said they have kept the seized buffaloes at the Bijasan Temple complex while further investigation continues.