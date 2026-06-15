Tears And Protests As Indore Municipal Corporation Razes 95 Structures | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Amid tears and protests by residents, the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) on Monday demolished nearly 95 residential and commercial structures as part of a road-widening project in the Sadar Bazaar area.

The action included the complete demolition of 15 houses, affecting 19 families. Municipal officials said the drive was undertaken to widen the stretch between Gutkeshwar Temple and Sadar Bazaar Road to 60 feet.

More than 100 members of the IMC's anti-encroachment squad, assisted by heavy police deployment, carried out the operation using nine poclain and five JCB machines.

The demolition triggered emotional scenes as residents alleged that homes occupied by generations of families were being razed without adequate compensation or rehabilitation.

Among those affected was 65-year-old widow Krishna Pathak, who broke down while watching her ancestral house being demolished.

"Our family has lived here for four generations. I was born in this house and hoped to spend the rest of my life here.

Today, I am left with nothing. The administration has demolished my home without providing compensation," she said.

Pathak questioned why nearby vacant government land had not been utilised for the road project. Though notices had been issued, she said residents had nowhere to relocate.

Another resident, Rajkumari Mishra, said nearly 15 feet of her house had been demolished, leaving only a six-foot-wide kitchen.

"My husband and I have no children and no support system. The administration should have arranged alternative accommodation before carrying out the demolition," she said.

Residents maintained that they were not opposed to development or road widening but demanded rehabilitation before displacement.

Many urged the administration to provide flats, plots or other permanent housing arrangements.

Families to Be Rehabilitated

Additional Municipal Commissioner Abhay Rajangaonkar said 19 families from the 15 fully demolished houses would be provided flats at Tapsi Complex on RRCAT Road.

He added that requests from other affected residents would also be considered if found eligible.

Officials said the next phase of the demolition drive, between Jinsi and Naminath Mandir, is scheduled for Friday.

Congress Criticises Drive

The demolition site also witnessed political opposition, with city Congress president and Leader of Opposition in the IMC Chintu Chouksey visiting the area.

He alleged that several development projects across the city remained incomplete while authorities had launched an aggressive demolition campaign against residents.

"It appears as though these people have committed a crime. The BJP leadership, including the Mayor, ministers and MLAs, has become arrogant and is spreading fear through such actions," he said.