Hardware Shop Fire Sends Residents Fleeing In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Panic gripped a residential building in the Veer Savarkar Nagar area after a fire broke out in a ground-floor hardware shop on Saturday. The shop, Shubham Enterprises, is situated beneath a G+3 building where five to six families live.

According to the police, as soon as the fire started, heavy smoke spread through the building, creating panic among residents.

People had to rush downstairs through the smoke to save themselves. Residents initially tried to control the fire by pouring water, but the flames spread rapidly due to chemicals, PVC fittings and other combustible materials stored inside the shop.

After receiving information, the fire brigade reached the spot and launched a firefighting operation. Fire officials said around 20,000 litres of water were used to control the blaze, which was brought under control after nearly two hours.

The fire damaged PVC fittings, paint thinner, hardware items and furniture inside the shop. Some belongings in a flat on the upper floor were also damaged due to the flames.

All residents managed to evacuate in time, and no injuries or casualties were reported during the incident.

It is believed that the fire broke out due to an electrical short circuit in the shop. However, an investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the incident.